Wreaths Across America asks for thousands of wreaths to be placed at veterans gravesites

Volunteers are once again gearing up for Wreaths Across America.

The goal is to lay a Christmas wreath on the grave of every service member who served our country with honor at the more than 1,600 national cemeteries across the country.

Locally, the chapter of the Civil Air Patrol is coordinating wreaths across America for the Bakersfield National Cemetery this year and they say they need 5,200 wreaths for gravesites there.

So far, only 2,000 wreaths have been sponsored and the deadline to purchase a wreath to honor a hero is Dec. 2.

You can purchase a wreath online by going to their website at this link.