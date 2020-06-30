Wounded Heroes Fund to show ‘Grease’ on large screen at Kern County Raceway Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Wounded Heroes Fund will be showing “Grease” on a 40-foot screen at Kern County Raceway Park on Friday, July 17.

The Wounded Heroes Fund Facebook page says the event will feature gourmet food trucks, beer from Crusader Brewing Company, popcorn, ice cream and other snacks at the race track at 13500 Raceway Blvd., southwest of the intersection of Highway 43 and Enos Lane.

Cost is $12 per person. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m., with the movie starting at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale here. For more information, call 661-328-8600.