BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Wounded Heroes Fund is set to host the 11th annual Deep-Pit BBQ at the Crystal Palace, according to event organizers.

The $10 deep-pit meal includes a sandwich, chips, cookie and drink. Pre-orders are highly encouraged and delivery is also available, organizers said through a news release.

The event is happening Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Buck Owen’s Crystal Palace located at 2800 Buck Owens Blvd.

For more information or to place an order ahead of time, call (661)-328-8600 or visit TheWoundedHeroesfund.org.