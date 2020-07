BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Wounded Heroes Fund hosted a drive-in movie night Friday at the Kern County Raceway Park.

People were invited to stay in their vehicles for a screening of “Grease.”

Executive director Wendy Porter estimates 500 people were at the event.

Local restaurants were also invited to sell food for moviegoers. Another drive-in will be held, Porter says, but no date has been set.