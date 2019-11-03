Wounded Heroes Fund holds ‘Soaring with Heroes’ hangar party

The Wounded Heroes Fund held its ‘Soaring with Heroes’ hangar party Saturday night. The party was held at Minter Field and was stocked with an open bar, food, music and silent auction.

“We’re having a fundraiser to raise money for our new building which would probably for the most part a community vet center,” said Event Organizer Casey Schaubschlager. “Not redoing services that are already out there, but having a communal place where we can broaden our services.”

Over 300 people attended the event.

