BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Wounded Heroes Fund held its 10th annual Deep-Pit Barbeque fundraiser on Buck Owens Boulevard Wednesday.

The nonprofit helps local veterans and their families who have been affected by the war on terror, helping them transition to a healthy and safe lifestyle, according to organizers.

The fundraiser ended at 2 p.m., but if you are still looking to donate to the Wounded Heroes Fund, go to their website.

The organization plans to hold its “Evening With An American Hero” event on Oct. 15.