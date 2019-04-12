Wounded dog, Lucky, progresses toward recovery
A badly wounded dog is making progress toward a full recovery.
Lucky, was dropped off at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center two weeks ago.
He had a badly wounded eye, and matted together so he couldn't walk.
After emergency surgery and treatment at a local vet hospital, executive director Julie Johnson says he is getting stronger every day.
She hopes Lucky will be able to find a new, loving home, once he has fully recovered.
More Stories
-
-
Sheriff Donny Youngblood was on 17 News at Sunrise on Thursday,…
-
Customers of a Walmart outside of Bakersfield's city limits are…