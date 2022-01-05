Wounded Delano K9 Axel is doing ‘awesome,’ now recovering from shooting at home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Delano police shared new photos Wednesday showing K9 Axel recovering after being sent home from a veterinary hospital for gunshot wounds.

The post says Axel is doing “awesome” and receiving lots of love and support from the community as well as his handler.

Delano police say it’s too early to tell whether Axel will be able to return to work, but they will keep everyone updated on his recovery.

Meanwhile, the operators of Cornerstone Bakerery — who are close to the Axel’s handler — are askign the public to donate for a “K9 care basket” for the wounded Axel.

The shop is accepting donations of chew toys and dog treats at the store located on 19th Street in Downtown Bakersfield.

The Cornerstone Bakery is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.