BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Delano police say K9 Axel continues to improve but still needs time to heal until he’s back to full strength.

Axel was taken to Bakersfield Veterinary Hospital on Friday where he and his handler delivered flowers to staff and posed for pictures. Axel also stopped at Cornerstone Bakery and delivered flowers thanking them for the support and treats during recovery.

The Delano Police Department thanked the community for the overwhelming support over the last few weeks.