BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A poll released Friday by NewsNation and Decision Desk HQ shows voters don’t want President Biden to seek reelection, but they don’t want to see former President Trump on the ticket either.

According to the poll, more than 60% of all voters said Joe Biden shouldn’t run for president in 2024. That’s compared to 57% of voters who said Donald Trump should not run for president. Among registered Democrats, 30% said Biden should sit out in 2024.

Twenty-six percent of polled Republicans want someone other than Trump as the nominee.

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.