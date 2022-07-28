BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy told CNN he encouraged former President Donald Trump to hold off on announcing a potential run for president in 2024 until after the November midterm election. Republican political analyst Cathy Abernathy says McCarthy wants the GOP’s efforts to be on taking control of Congress this year. Whether or not Trump will launch a White House bid has been one of the most widely speculated subjects in Washington. The former president recently told New York Magazine he has already made the decision, but was deciding whether to wait until before or after the midterm election to share it. According to CNN, McCarthy said he didn’t know if Trump made up his mind yet on whether or not to run, but noted Trump has expressed concern to him about the toll it has taken in his family.

We want to know: Would you support Donald Trump if he runs for president in 2024?

We need fresh candidates from both major parties. Judy Wilcox, Facebook User

I would support him going to jail! Carol Billings, Facebook User

Absolutely , we need to get back to America first!! Ronda Herndon, Facebook User

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.