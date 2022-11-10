BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Votes are still being counted in key races across the country. All eyes are on the senate contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia, where each party needs to win two out of three to control the upper chamber. Georgia’s democratic senate incumbent Raphael Warnock and republican challenger Herschel Walker were both back out on the campaign trail today, with that contest now headed for a runoff on December 6. Out West, mail-in ballots are still rolling in in Arizona, making the senate and governor’s races too early to call. In Nevada, drop-box ballots could prove decisive in whether democratic incumbent senator Catherine Cortez-Masto can catch up to republican Adam Laxalt. The very fact the House is still in play is proof of democrats’ success in staving off a major red wave. There are roughly 30 uncalled House races to watch. Democrats would need to win about 2/3 of them to keep control while republicans need just 1/3 to take over.

