BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Residents and homeowners in the Sierra Nevadas and nearby low valleys communities can breathe a sigh of relief now that officials said the worst of the “Big Melt” is officially over. However, they are not out of the woods yet.

Residents have been on high alert for months after the heavy winter storms that brought record amounts of snowfall, which posed flooding risks as it started to melt.

But officials said the state of emergency remains in effect. Officials said the flow of snowmelt has been manageable so far and only triggered minor damage.

Many rivers across the Golden State are still seeing higher than normal water levels, but that is expected to decline by next month.