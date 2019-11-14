World War II veteran’s remains to arrive in Bakersfield with military escort

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local World War II hero is returning home Thursday, 76 years after he was killed in the Pacific theater.

A military escort will join the remains of Robert Livermore for the final leg of the ride home.

Livermore was an East High graduate killed during the Battle of Tarawa in 1943.

The battle lasted three days, but more than 1,000 Marines died and nearly 700 sailors drowned when an escort carrier sank.

Livermore’s remains were found in a mass grave and identified in July.

The motorcade will enter Bakersfield through Rosedale Highway, south on Oak Street to Truxtun Avenue around 10 a.m.

They’ll stop by the Livermore’s home on Columbus Avenue and East High School on Mount Vernon Avenue.

The procession ends at Union Cemetery where Livermore will be buried Friday, next to his mother.

Below is the full procession route: