BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Honor Flight Kern County is asking the community to attend the funeral of a veteran who won’t have immediate family in attendance.

Gerald “Jerry” Pounds died earlier this year, and a funeral for the World War II and Korean War veteran is scheduled for Dec. 21 at Bakersfield National Cemetery in Arvin at 9:15 a.m.

Honor Flight Kern County’s Facebook page said there is no family to attend his service and deserves a hero’s sendoff.

Pounds served as a Marine from 1946 to 1950 and was part of Honor Flight 21 in April 2016, according to Honor Flight Kern County’s post.