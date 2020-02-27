World War II veteran Robert Newman dies at age 97

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Memorial services are scheduled for a local World War II veteran who died at age 97.

Robert Newman died Feb. 5.

He was born in Missouri and flew for the U.S. Navy during World War II.

He met his wife Betty in St. Louis in 1945, beginning a marriage that lasted 75 years.

They moved to California where Newman helped reopen tunnels after the 1952 earthquake in Bakersfield.

Bob and Betty enjoyed traveling and backpacking. They were lifelong members of several organizations, including the Kern County Historical Society and The Sierra Club.

Newman’s memorial service takes place March 7 at the Unitarian Chapel on the corner of Stockdale Highway and Real Road.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donate to a charity of your choice.