World War II veteran Raymond Knight dies at age 101

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Services were held Friday for World War II veteran Raymond Knight who died in late August.

Knight was born 1918 in Illinois and was drafted during World War II.

He was stationed all over the world and met his wife Mariam in Tucson, Arizona.

They were married for 73 years and raised three children in Bakersfield.

You may remember Knight’s 100th birthday celebration in 2018. He received a phone call from former Dodgers play-by-play announcer Vin Scully who wished Knight a happy birthday on behalf of his favorite team, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to online obituary, Knight died on Aug. 28.

He was 101 years old.