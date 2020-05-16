World War II veteran Jimmy Morris dies at age 90

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local World War II veteran Jimmy Morris has died at the age of 90.

Morris was born in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma on Aug. 15, 1929 and came to Bakersfield in 1936 with all the other “Okies” as he used to say.

He attended Standard Elementary and Bakersfield High School back when it was called Kern County High School.

Jimmy was married to his high school sweetheart Betty Jean until she died in 2006. They were together for 56 years.

At age 17, he enlisted in the Navy and served as an electrician during World War II. After the war, he owned a grocery store and then sold Christmas trees in a lot at University and Mount Vernon avenues.

He went on Honor Flight Kern County in September 2013. His daughter Sandy Morris says the trip meant the world to her dad and he was so grateful for the opportunity.

Jimmy Morris had four daughters, nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.