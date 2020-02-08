World War II veteran Janet Bryan celebrates her 100th birthday

A World War II veteran got a head start Friday on celebrating her 100th birthday.

Janet Bryan turns 100 years old on Feb. 8. She served as a Navy wave in a highly secured office of ship movements.

Janet also was once an avid golfer. She has eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Janet Bryan enjoys a drink with 17’s Kevin Charette.

She started her day with a greeting from the 17 News at Sunrise team, and then got a surprise when 17’s Kevin Charette showed up to wish her a happy birthday with her favorite drink — a vodka and tonic. She says she has one every evening during happy hour.

From all of us at KGET, cheers and happy birthday, Janet.