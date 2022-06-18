BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local veteran and survivor of the Pearl Harbor attack celebrated his 102nd birthday Saturday.

Bob Berman was born on June 18, 1920. Over his long life, he’s had several titles: veteran, volunteer, dancer and the list goes on.

Berman is Kern County’s only living Pear Harbor survivor. He says his secret to long life is being active.

“I exercised for 20 years on treadmills. 20 years … So most all my life, except during the war, of course. But I think that helped. But right now, we dance. That’s all I can do.”

Happy birthday, Bob!