World War II veteran Bob Berman celebrates his 101st birthday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friends and family celebrated a special birthday for a local hero — a member of “The Greatest Generation.”

Bob Berman is the only known Pearl Harbor survivor in Kern County and on Friday he celebrated his 101st birthday with the help of a very grateful community.

A drive-by parade was held at Brookdale Riverwalk with visits from local law enforcement, and others who just wanted to make sure Berman knows he is not forgotten.

“This I’ll never forget,” Berman said. “I didn’t think they were going to go to all this.”

Lili Marsh with Honor Flight Kern County also presented Berman with a virtual honor flight so he could see the memorial in Washington DC built in his honor.