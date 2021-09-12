World War II veteran asks for birthday greetings for his 100th birthday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A World War II veteran is celebrating his 100th birthday and is inviting the community to join him to celebrate.

Ron Holdsworth turns 100 on Monday. He served in England’s Royal Air Force during World War II.

His family is asking for people to meet at 5:20 p.m. in the Castle & Cooke parking lot on Stockdale Highway and Calloway Drive for a parade. The parade will begin at 6:40 p.m.

Then, on Monday, Holdsworth will leave for Washington D.C. for a Kern County Honor Flight.

You can also send Holdsworth a video birthday greeting by emailing them to bkdriverwalk@gmail.com.