BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local World War II veteran is asking for your help to celebrate her 103rd birthday.

Miriam Kanns, turns 103 years old on Aug. 5. Her wish is to receive 103 videos from people wishing her a happy birthday.

You can record those videos and send them via email to bkdriverwalk3@gmail.com. You can also send Miriam a card to Brookdale Riverwalk, 350 Calloway Drive, Building A, Bakersfield, CA 93312.