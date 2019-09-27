World War II Marine’s remains to be returned to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nearly 80 years after he was killed in action, a Bakersfield Marine is finally returning home.

Robert Livermore was an East High graduate who joined the Army at age 19, days after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Two years later, he was killed in combat during the battle of Tarawa during World War II. Livermore was buried on the Tarawa atoll along with 1,000 other Marines.

The location remained a mystery until July, when an organization called History Flight found the grave and Livermore’s remains.

His nephew, Darrel Feliz says the news is amazing.

“You think about all the different people, the soldiers that have died, just for this one battle, think about the rest of it? To be able to find my uncle out of so many losses, it just amazes me and that’s god’s will by the way,” Feliz said.

Feliz wants his uncle to be remembered as a man who dropped everything to fight for freedom, like so many others during World War II.

State Senator Shannon Grove is helping to bring Livermore’s remains home, where he will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery in Bakersfield.

Livermore’s remains are expected to arrive on Nov. 14 with a full military escort and will be buried the next day, beside his mother.