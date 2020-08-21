World-Renowned Ballerina Tiler Peck dances with actress Jennifer Garner in social media video

Tiler Peck was born and raised in Bakersfield

(KGET) — Tiler Peck, a world-renowned ballerina born and raised in Bakersfield danced with actress Jennifer Garner in a video posted to Garner’s social media. The two were shown doing a choreography routine to “We Go Together,” a song by Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta featured in the cult movie classic “Grease” in an Instagram post.

“Until Tiler Peck is back where she belongs – on stage with the NYC Ballet – i’ll enjoy the silver lining of having her here in California,” said Garner in the post. Peck is a principal dancer with the New York City Ballet. A Hulu-made documentary featuring the star was shown at the Bakersfield Fox Theater in 2018. Peck shared Garner’s post and said she had a blast creating the video with her.

“I’ll take Jennifer Garner as my dancing sister any day!” said Peck on Instagram.

