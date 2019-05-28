World-famous makeup artist cancels tour amid social media controversy
Makeup artist James Charles will no longer appear at the Rabobank Theater, or any scheduled stop, this summer. The 19-year-old social media star has canceled his first-ever SISTERS TOUR after a rash of controversial posts circulated in the online beauty community.
Charles was scheduled in Bakersfield July 24 for on-stage beauty tutorials and an interactive Q & A session.
Refunds are available at point of purchase.
