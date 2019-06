James Charles attends Patrick Ta celebrates the launch of his debut beauty collection at Goya Studios on Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Makeup artist James Charles will no longer appear at the Rabobank Theater, or any scheduled stop, this summer. The 19-year-old social media star has canceled his first-ever SISTERS TOUR after a rash of controversial posts circulated in the online beauty community.

Charles was scheduled in Bakersfield July 24 for on-stage beauty tutorials and an interactive Q & A session.

Refunds are available at point of purchase.