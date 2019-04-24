World famous makeup artist and social media star coming to Bakersfield

by: Lia Yoakum

James Charles attends Patrick Ta celebrates the launch of his debut beauty collection at Goya Studios on Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —  UPDATE: James Charles has canceled his tour. Refunds are available. 

A world famous makeup artist and social media star will be appearing at Rabobank Theater this summer.

James Charles will be touring in his first-ever SISTERS TOUR and stopping in Bakersfield July 24.

The 19-year-old makeup artist and social media influencer will have on-stage beauty tutorials and an interactive Q & A session.

The tour will also include live music, games, surprise getaways, exclusive merchandise and much more.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the Rabobank Theater Box Office and AXS.com

Tickets are $52.50 plus fees, with several VIP experiences available.

