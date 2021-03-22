World champion boxer, Central Valley native encourages farmworkers at Wonderful Company to get COVID-19 vaccine

LOST HILLS, Calif. (KGET) — World champion boxer and Central Valley native Jose Ramirez visited the Wonderful Company on Monday to encourage farm and food workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ramirez, who is a son of Central Valley farm workers, said they have been the real heroes of the pandemic by making sure people stayed fed. He has also been a longstanding partner of The Wonderful Company.

He is dedicating his upcoming fight on May 22 to local food and farm workers. The fight is scheduled against Scotland’s Josh Taylor. If Ramirez wins, he will be the first Mexican-American junior welterweight champion to hold all four major world title belts.