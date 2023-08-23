BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You won’t need a perfectly fitting glass slipper to enjoy this performance.

The clock striking midnight on Friday, Nov. 3 marks the coming of a production touring the United States to our very own Bakersfield Fox Theater. The World Ballet Series brings the production of the classic fairy tale “Cinderella” to life with a multinational cast of 40 professional ballet dancers, a musical score by Sergei Prokofiev and choreography by Marina Kesler, the organization said.

But wait — there’s more.

Fans of ballet will have the chance to attend the “Ballet for All” masterclass presented by Gorskaya-Hartwick Productions. The masterclass is an entertaining way to learn more about classical ballet, and is offered to all community members as a part of educational community outreach, the production company said.

According to Gorskaya-Hartwick Productions, participants of the masterclass will have a chance to meet the World Ballet Series’ cast members in a studio, learn ballet language, see first-class ballet dancing, find out the challenge of the first position and much more.

No previous ballet experience is required to attend the masterclass.

The masterclass will take place at 3 p.m. on the day of the show, Nov. 3. The location of the masterclass will be announced at a later time.

Meanwhile, doors for ‘Cinderella’ will open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m. at the Fox Theater, located at 2001 H St. in downtown Bakersfield.

To sign up for the masterclass, click here. To purchase tickets to “Cinderella”, visit the Fox Theater website.