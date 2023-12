BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — World Aids Day is Friday Dec. 1 and it’s a day dedicated to raising awareness of the AIDS pandemic around the globe.

The Bakersfield Aids project will be hosting a candlelight vigil at the liberty bell on Truxtun Avenue from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event will feature guest speakers and educational resources.

Attendees are encouraged to bring signs, photos and banners to help raise awareness and to remember those who have died from AIDS.