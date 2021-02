TULARE, Calif. (KGET) — Organizers say the World Ag Expo will return as a live show next year.

The expo has been scheduled to take place Feb. 8-10, 2022 in Tulare. New exhibitors can request space for the 2022 show starting in April. The show was held virtually this year due to COVID-19.

For more information about the expo, visit worldagexpo.com.