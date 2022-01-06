World Ag Expo tickets are on sale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The World Ag Expo is set for a big return in February after a virtual expo last year due to the pandemic.

Tickets are available now. The expo is set to have more than 95 special events, seminars and demonstrations for the three-day show. Some of those events include a livestock demonstration, a prayer breakfast and attendees can enter a drawing for a Toyota Tundra.

The event is scheduled for Feb. 8 through Feb. 10 in Tulare

Tickets cost $15 at the gate, but $12 when purchased online.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit their website.