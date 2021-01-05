World Ag Expo taking place online this year

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

TULARE, Calif. (KGET) — The 2021 World Ag Expo will take place online Feb. 9 through Feb. 11, organizers said Tuesday.

“A digital show is not a replacement for a live event like World Ag Expo,” said Jerry Sinift, International Agri-Center CEO, in a news release. “But the ag industry has never stopped working, and neither will we. Ag is essential and so is our job as a trade show to bring buyers and sellers together. We’re just going to do it a little bit differently in 2021.”

Officials said they’ll support exhibitors and the online site throughout the year.  

To register for the expo, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News