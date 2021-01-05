World Ag Expo taking place online this year

TULARE, Calif. (KGET) — The 2021 World Ag Expo will take place online Feb. 9 through Feb. 11, organizers said Tuesday.

“A digital show is not a replacement for a live event like World Ag Expo,” said Jerry Sinift, International Agri-Center CEO, in a news release. “But the ag industry has never stopped working, and neither will we. Ag is essential and so is our job as a trade show to bring buyers and sellers together. We’re just going to do it a little bit differently in 2021.”

Officials said they’ll support exhibitors and the online site throughout the year.

To register for the expo, click here.