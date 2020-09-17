Workshops scheduled to discuss Bakersfield community projects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A series of workshops have been scheduled to discuss community projects such as affordable housing, transit and active transportation. The meetings will be held through Zoom.

The meetings are scheduled as follows:

Thursday at 3:30 p.m., http://bakersfieldcity.zoom.us/j/95801301775. Meeting code 958 0130 1775

Oct. 1 at 6 p.m., https://bakersfieldcity.zoom.us/j/96074760770. Meeting code 960 7476 0770

Oct. 8 at 11 a.m., https://bakersfieldcity.zoom.us/j/96105626621. Meeting code 961 0562 6621

To join the workshops by phone, call 669-900-6833, enter the meeting code then press #.