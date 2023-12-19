BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been eight years since workers of In-Home Supportive Services, known as IHSS, have received a wage increase.

Over a hundred of them rallied at the Board of Supervisors meeting as part of the United Domestic Workers (UDW).

The workers, who take care of home-bound people, earn minimum wage of $15.50 cents.

Julie Rocha gave up her life to be a caregiver for her daughter Jenna.

“It’s been a little over five years now since she’s been rear ended by an underage drunk driver that left her with a traumatic brain injury,” said Julie Rocha, IHSS provider and UDW member.

“One month after her high school graduation, had to sustain this life-threatening accident. I left my job as a mental health case worker for the mental health authorities and took a huge pay cut.”

Many could think taking care of her daughter is her obligation, Rocha says this is not the life they planned.

“They think ‘It’s your child, you should be doing it anyways,’ and that’s not true,” said Julie Rocha. “We raise our children so that they could go on to be independent.”

The home supportive worker program allows patients to be cared for in their home. Longtime caregiver Precious Henley says this greatly benefits client’s mental and physical health.

IHSS providers are earning 61 cents for every dollar the average Kern worker makes.

“A lot of people may say ‘go get another job.’ Well my passion is with caring for people that need help,” said Precious Henley, she has been an IHSS provider for the last 20 years.

Both Henley and Rocha seek community resources and food banks to make ends meet.