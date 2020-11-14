Work begins on reconstruction of Truxtun Avenue/A Street intersection

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Crews began work on the reconstruction of the Truxtun Avenue/A Street intersection today.

The city said this work began at 7 a.m. and will require traffic detours and lane closures until 7 p.m. During the first phase of reconstruction, traffic heading south on A Street will be detoured at 17th Street while northbound traffic will be detoured at 16th Street.

During the second phase of the project, the intersection of Truxtun Avenue and A Street will be reduced to right turns only. These changes are expected to result in traffic delays. Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time while driving in the area or to use alternate routes.