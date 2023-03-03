BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – You may have noticed some construction activity at the historic Woolworth’s building on 20th Street, home of one of the last surviving – but temporarily closed – Woolworth’s soda fountains in America.

The newly installed particle board is not part of some daring new architectural statement.

Vandals have broken so much of the glass in the unoccupied building, its new owners – affiliated with Moneywise Wealth Management – are simply replacing it with wood for the time being.

Dave Anderson, one of the building’s owners, said the installation of the wood is a necessary first step.

“We’re kind of starting the process,” he said. “The first step is securing the storefront, so some of the glass panels have been broken, some were halfway broken, and it really was unsafe for people. And so we ultimately are taking out the glass, replacing them temporarily with plywood. It secures the storefront, and then following that, the construction starts.”

Even though the particle board is temporary, that step required approval from the state registry of historic buildings. But now, work can proceed on the renovations.

The grand opening is tentatively set for August 2024. In the meantime, Anderson said, look for occasional music and art events at the three-story, 44,000-square-foot mid-century modern building constructed in 1949.