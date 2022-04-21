BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The “Woolworth’s Building,” on 19th Street in Downtown Bakersfield, is now a Cultural Resource and will be placed on the Bakersfield Register of Historic Places.

A resolution approving the designation was passed Wednesday night by the Bakersfield City Council.

The Woolworth’s Building was recommended for a Cultural Resource designation from the Historic Preservation Commission, at the of a public hearing in March.

The Woolworth’s Building, which is currently closed for a major renovation, completed construction in 1950 as a department store with a lunch counter. By placing it on a national historic registry, it will, among other things, guarantee that the lunch counter cannot be removed.