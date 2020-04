BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Wonderful Company says it will give away 1.6 million of its Halos mandarins to Central Valley hospitals, schools and food banks.

The company says it wants people who are working on the front lines — or in need — to have a fresh, locally-grown healthy snack.

Halos will be given to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Kern County School District, Wasco Elementary School District, Community Action Partnership of Kern and more.