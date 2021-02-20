Wonderful College Prep Academy providing free meals to children, teens

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Wonderful Company is making sure local children don’t go hungry during the rest of the school year and over the summer.

On Thursday, the Wonderful College Prep Academy announced it will provide free school meals and milk for all kids and teens up to age 18 in the community through June 30. The giveaway is made possible by a waiver approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which allows for free school meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meals and milk is being provided on a first-come, first-served basis at the following locations:

• Wonderful College Prep Academy Delano – North Parking Lot – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2070 Veneto Street

• Wonderful College Prep Academy Lost Hills – South Parking Lot – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 14848 Lamberson Avenue

• Wasco – Barker Park – 8-9 a.m., Poso Drive & Poplar Avenue

• McFarland – Browning Road Park – 9:30-10:30 a.m., 760 Browning Road

• Earlimart – Rotary Park – 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., East Central Avenue

For more information, visit wonderfulcollegeprepacademy.org.