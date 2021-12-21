Wonderful College Prep Academy Delano class wins 2021 FIRST LEGO League Championship

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A group of students at Wonderful College Prep Academy in Delano won a Central California robotics competition.

The students won the 2021 FIRST LEGO League Central California Championship. FIRST stands for “For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology.”

The competition helps teach students real-world problem-solving experience, along with employment and life skills.

In addition to the Delano class’ win, the school’s Lost Hills robotics team won 1st place Core Values Award, demonstrating excellent teamwork.