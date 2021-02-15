Wonderful Co. employees raise more than $3,000 for Delano PD

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Employees from the Wonderful Company raised thousands of dollars to help children in Delano.

The company is donating over $3,400 to the Delano Police Department specifically for youth diversion programs.

Police Chief Robert Nevarez says Wonderful Company has donated often to the department and the funds are used for an important part of keping their community safe.

Nevarez says the funds donated by Wonderful have been used to help build stronger ties with their community and keep kids on the right track and out of trouble.