Women’s shelters in Central Valley receiving hundreds of self-care kits

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of self-care kits are being donated to women’s shelters across the Central Valley — with the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault receiving 170 kits — through Bank of America’s employee donation campaign.

For the second year in a row, Ashley McIntosh, a Bank of America employee, led the company’s employee donation campaign with employees and their families assembling donated items into kits and also providing notes of encouragement, according to a bank news release.

A total of 850 kits containing personal care and feminine hygiene items will be distributed to five shelters in the Central Valley, the release said.

