Women’s March Kern County to be held virtually on Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Women’s March Kern County will be held virtually on Saturday with speakers, artists, music and more.

The event will be shown through Zoom webinar, Facebook Live, Instagram Live and YouTube. Among the group’s principles is ending violence, reproductive rights, civil rights and disability rights. It takes place from noon to 2 p.m.

The mission statement on the Women’s March Kern County Facebook page says in part: “We support advocacy and movements that reflect our multiple and intersecting identities. We call on all defenders of human rights to join us. This march is a step towards unifying our communities, grounded in new relationships, to create change from the grassroots level up. We work peacefully while recognizing there is no true peace without justice and equity for all.”

To register, click here.