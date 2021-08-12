Women’s Equality Day to be celebrated locally on Aug. 22

This year's theme is 'Equity in the Workplace'

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield American Association of University Women and the League of Women Voters will be celebrating Women’s Equality Day on Sunday, Aug. 22.

The event is set to take place from 2-4 p.m. at the Seven Oaks Country Club, located at 2000 Grand Lakes Ave. This year’s theme is “Equity in the Workplace.” Dee Slade is expected to be presented with the League of Women Voters’ Carrie Catt Award. The event is a celebration of the passing of the 19th Amendment.

Tickets are $25 per person at the door. Organizers say proof of COVID-19 vaccinations and masks will be required.

Reservations can be made by Wednesday, Aug. 18. To make a reservation, call 661-634-3773.