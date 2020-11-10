Women’s and Girls’ Fund announces $60,000 in available grant funding

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Women’s and Girls’ Fund announced Tuesday it has $60,000 in grant funding available for distribution, with a maximum individual award of $25,000.

The fund, an initiative of Kern Community Foundation, said those interested in applying should have a 501(c)(3) nonprofit designation or a fiscal sponsor, and must have a presence in Kern County and benefit women or girls. The application process begins with a letter of intent due by Nov. 24.

Applicants can learn more about the fund here. Click on the “Grantmaking” link to review qualifying criteria.

For more information, write to WGF@kernfoundation.org or call 661-326-5346.