Women who kill: Women convicted and accused of killing their significant other

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – On the heels of Thursday’s murder conviction for Leslie Chance, we continue to await a verdict in the trial of Michaele Bowers, the woman accused of killing her long time boyfriend.

We took a look back at similar cases involving women who killed their significant others over the last few years in Kern County. Three of them said they were victims of domestic violence.

Michaele Bowers, 51, never denied she fired a single shot that killed her long time boyfriend Ray Ingram inside her Southwest Bakersfield home in 2017.

Why she did it though has been the subject of her long trial.

According to Deputy District Attorney John Allen, Ingram didn’t treat Bowers well. He said Ingram was chronically unfaithful and when Bowers found receipts proving Ingram had bought nearly identical valentine gifts for bowers and another woman, Bowers snapped. He says Bowers planned to kill Ingram.

Defense Attorney David Torres paints a far different picture.

Torres said Ingram abused his client for years, both physically and verbally, and the morning of the shooting he took things a step further: he threatened to kill her.

Torres said after threatening her, he followed her to her bedroom, where bowers had grabbed a gun which she then fired.

Two other women have faced a judge this month with a domestic violence defense in the murder of their significant other: Lila Rosema and Wendy Howard.

Rosema, 62, argued her husband threw a plate of food at her, threatened to kill her, fired a shot at her, all before killing himself.

Two weeks later, during an interview with police, she admitted to killing him. But during the trial, her defense attorney argued her confession was false and a result of the intense psychological pressure put on her during a lengthy interrogation.

Her husband had been shot twice in the back of the head.

Her attorney, Deputy Public Defender Kevin Moran argued Rosema was the victim of long-term spousal abuse and that his death was a suicide.

A Bakersfield jury found Rosema not guilty and she was released.

Wendy Howard, 50, was arrested last year after allegedly shooting and killing her husband. Howard said he was abusive and she feared for her safety. Her trial is set for later this year.

“Each person’s experience with domestic violence is different, but people do each breaking point, people do reach levels of fear where they react drastically,” said Louis Gill, CEO of Alliance against family violence.

Gill is not involved with the cases and does not have specific knowledge of the facts but he is an expert in domestic violence.

“Violence brings more violence and this is exactly what happened,” said Gill. “Someone was in a position that felt they had no other options and made a choice that ended life.”

While these types of cases are not too common, Gill says domestic violence incidents are.

“We’re definitely seeing an increase in reporting,” said Gill.

According to the Department of Justice, the Golden Empire recorded nearly 3500 more calls in 2018 than in 2017, an increase of 49%.

Bakersfield police saw 4,368 calls just last year alone.

“There are professionals that want to help individuals that find themselves in violent relationships,” said Gill.

Leslie Chance is the fourth woman on trial for the murder of her partner this month. She was found guilty on Thursday.