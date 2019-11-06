BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 4th annual Women in Trades workshop aimed to teach high-school and college-aged students more about careers in the building trades was held Wednesday.

The event was put on by Kern Community College District, Bakersfield College, local union building trade apprenticeship coordinators and the State Division of Apprenticeship Standards.

The event introduced local apprenticeship programs and offered a hands-on workshop assisted by women apprentices currently working in the trades.

Trades represented in the workshop included: electricians, plumbers & pipe fitters, sheet metal workers, carpenters, operating engineers, and cement masons.