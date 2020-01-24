Women in Business Conference hopes to inspire young girls

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Local business leaders are inspiring young women to live up to their full potential. 

The third annual women in business forum was hosted at the Kern Agricultural Pavilion for students in the Kern High School District Thursday. Students heard from a panel of women of color who are also leaders in the business community. 

The event was part of a KHSD program called “Young Women Empowered For Leadership.” A mentorship program for young African-American girls in Bakersfield. 

